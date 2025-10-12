Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 2 Preview: Mr. Frog Makes His Return

It's time to hide the hammers! Mr. Frog returns tonight in Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S03E02 - here's our preview!

From beloved celebrity to President of the United States to… a depressed, karaoke-singer in desperate need of Charlie and Pim's help? That's how things are looking for Mr. Frog in this weekend's episode of Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 3, S03E02: "Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille" (11:30 pm ET/PT). Along with the trailer and overview, we have two sneak peeks waiting for you below, with the latest showing us that Mr. Frog still needs to work on how he asks for help. In addition, Adult Swim will air S01E02: "Mr. Frog" and S02E02: "Mr. President" tonight, following a reairing of last week's Season 3 premiere.

And for those of you looking for something very, very cool, here's a look back at the puppet versions of Smiling Friends that hit Adult Swim screens for April Fools 2024:

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 2: "Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille" – In this highly acclaimed, award-winning, fan-favorite episode of "Smiling Friends," a walking, talking frog will change your life and rewire your brain. Storyboarded by Hannah Daigle, here's a look at the trailer and two sneak peeks that were released:

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not. In the second short, it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling.

Hadel and Cusack Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel and Cusack addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes.

"A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

