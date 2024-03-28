Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Training Software: Ready to Start Helping People?

Think you're ready to start helping people? Check out the "Smiling Friends Employee Training Software Walkthrough" to find out...

If you're a fan of Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends, then you already know that you have a pretty big weekend coming up. On Saturday, the show will be hosting a panel during WonderCon 2024, where a look at the new season is set to go down. Following that, we have new Smiling Friends hitting our screens on Sunday, March 31st/April 1st – so we can only imagine what that could mean. But to help get us in the mood in a very wonderfully sick & twisted way is the "Smiling Friends Employee Training Software Walkthrough" – stemming from Paul Robertson & Michelle. It's too good to spoil – but let me just say that every single one of the characters you see in the video above already deserves their own spinoffs (at least the ones who lived) – with "Soup Boy" and "A Squirrel with a Secret" tied for our top choice.

On Saturday, March 30th, WonderCon (Room North 200A) will be the home to an official panel where Cusack & Hadel will offer a "special look" at the upcoming season. Here's the official overview for the session: "Adult Swim's SMILING FRIENDS – Get ready for the return of Pim, Charlie, and the rest of the gang dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre and colorful world in the second season of SMILING FRIENDS! Join series co-creators and stars Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a special look at the new season of the weirdly warm and oddly relatable workplace comedy that could only exist on Adult Swim." Now, here's a video compilation showcasing the work of famed British clay animator Lee Hardcastle's (The ABCs of Death, Rick and Morty: Summer's Sleepover) Adult Swim ID shorts:

October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2023 brought fans an update on how things were looking with the second season. Along with a confirmation that 2024 will bring Season 2, viewers can expect a wide range of visuals coming their way – from 2D & 3D to stop-motion & live-action. In addition, they can look forward to the return of none other than Ulysses Walter Frog – otherwise known as "Mr. Frog" from The Mr. Frog Show.

And since we have you here – and in case you might've missed it the first time around – here's a look back at what we humbly consider to be the funniest moment (a two-part moment, technically) from the first season – S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back." And just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back. Following that, we have a look back at the series overview and official trailer:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!