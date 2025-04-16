Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: dennis lehane, smoke

Smoke: Apple Previews Egerton, Smollett-Starring Dennis Lehane Series

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett star in Apple TV+'s Smoke, from acclaimed author Dennis Lehane. Here's a look at what you can expect...

Article Summary Explore Apple TV+'s new crime drama Smoke, starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett.

Smoke unveils the pursuit of serial arsonists by detective Michelle Calderone and investigator Dave Gudsen.

Created by Dennis Lehane, Smoke draws inspiration from the acclaimed Firebug podcast.

Catch Smoke's premiere on Apple TV+ on June 27, 2025, with weekly episodes every Friday.

Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at the new crime drama Smoke, starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton and created by acclaimed crime novelist Dennis Lehane, who has written for the seminal HBO series The Wire. The nine-episode series premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 27th, 2025, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 8, 2025. The series is inspired by true events and not adapted from one of Lehane's novels, and follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

Smoke stars Egerton as arson investigator Dave Gudsen and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett as police detective Michelle Calderone, along with Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo. Lehane is best known for his gritty and authentic crime novels set on the streets of working-class Boston, many of which have been adapted into movies, such as Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, Shutter Island, Live by Night, and The Drop. His novel Black Bird was adapted into a TV limited series by Apple TV and starred Egerton. Aside from The Wire, Lehane has also written for Boardwalk Empire and Mr. Mercedes.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Smoke is created by Lehane, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Egerton executive produces alongside Richard Plepler on behalf of EDEN Productions, Bradley Thomas, and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment, and Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle, and Jane Bartelme. The fictional series is inspired by the acclaimed Firebug podcast, which was hosted by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp. The series directors for the season include Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay. Smoke premieres on Apple TV+ on June 27th.

