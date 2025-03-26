Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Cast, Host Mikey Madison Check In From Tonight's Read-Thru

With a new show this weekend, here's a look at the Saturday Night Live cast and SNL host Mikey Madison (Anora) during tonight's read-thru.

After getting a chance to check out Sarah Sherman pitching her "'Anora' Fedora" to this weekend's host during the midweek sketch, we're getting a chance to check out NBC's Saturday Night Live cast and writers this weekend's host Mikey Madison – set to be joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen – during the read-thru for Saturday's show. And don't forget that April 5th brings host Jack Black and musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, while April 12th brings host Jon Hamm and musical guest Lizzo. First up, here's a look at some members of the SNL cast:

And here's a look at this weekend's SNL host during tonight's read-thru:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

