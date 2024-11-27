Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Celebrate Thanksgiving with These 3 "Cut For Time" Sketches

With NBC's SNL celebrating its best holiday sketches tonight, here's a look at three Thanksgiving-themed "Cut For Time" sketches.

Just because NBC's Saturday Night Live is taking a holiday break (with Season 50 resuming on December 7th with host Paul Mescal and musical guest Shaboozey) doesn't mean that we're going to be without some SNL goodness at our Thanksgiving tables. On Wednesday night, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series is looking back at its history of Thanksgiving-themed sketches – so we thought we would pass along three "Cut For Time" sketches that also fit the theme.

In "Tanksgivies" (2010: Season 36), we have an awards show honoring family members who ruined Thanksgiving dinner that starred Bill Hader, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Taran Killam, Kenan Thompson, and Bobby Moynihan. In "Thanksgiving Dinner" (2012: Season 38), an odd woman (McKinnon) shows up uninvited at her co-worker's (Nasim Pedrad) family Thanksgiving dinner – and then, the woman's frantic husband (Jeremy Renner) shows up. In "Thanksgiving Foods" (2016: Season 42), Wisten Kriig (Wiig), Marcus (Thompson), and Darnell (Moynihan) can't wait to discover what their unique Thanksgiving table has in store for them this year.

Here's a look at those three "Cut For Time" sketches spotlighting those aspects of Thanksgiving that never make it into an animated holiday special:

SNL EP Lorne Michaels Discusses Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we're expecting SNL to take probably a one or two-week break. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

