SNL 50 Cold Open: Mother's Day Gets Trumped; Cecily Strong Returns

SNL Cold Open, Trump (James Austin Johnson) took over Mother's Day with Cecily Strong's Jeanine Pirro and Colin Jost's Pete Hegseth.

While NBC's Saturday Night Live has two strong shows ahead of it, we're starting to get the end-of-the-season blues, knowing that Season 50 will wrap at about 1:01 am ET on May 18th. But before we get to host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny, we've got host Walton Goggins (HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's Fallout) and musical guest Arcade Fire taking to the stages of Studio 8H for the season's penultimate show. After a news-heavy week in which a new Pope was just one of the big headlines, many folks were wondering what SNL would tackle during tonight's Cold Open.

Well, it was… Mother's Day! Well, it started that way, with Marcello Hernandez, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang with their mothers… before being interrupted by Trump (James Austin Johnson), who welcomed "Chicago-style" Pope Leo XIV before offering a not-too-subtle warning that he needs to do what they want of they're going to send JD Vance after him. From there, we had Cecily Strong return as Jeanine Pirro, ex-FOX "News" host and new U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. – who may have had her best run yet (wine and all). Then, Colin Jost appeared as U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (forming "The AA Team") to pretty much be the target of Pirro's wine spittakes. Here's a look at the trio together – and we'll add in the full YouTube video when it goes live:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

