SNL 50: Dana Carvey's Been Working on His Elon Musk Impression (VIDEO)

SNL 50: Checking in with Bill Maher on HBO's Real Time, Dana Carvey shared that he had been working on his Elon Musk impression.

During the cold open to the Bill Burr-hosted edition of Saturday Night Live from November 2024 (with musical guest Mk.gee), we were first introduced to Dana Carvey's take on POtuS Donald Trump's resident DOGE-bag Elon Musk – one that the Twitter overlord (and SNL host who reportedly made SNL star Chloe Fineman and others cry) wasn't too thrilled with. "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," Musk responded on Twitter when asked for his opinion on Carvey's portrayal. Later, Musk responded with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis that SNL is "so mad" that Trump won. While we thought it was a pretty solid first run, even Carvey had his doubts. During an episode of his and David Spade's podcast, Superfly, Carvey conceded that it wasn't his best impression. "I can't do Elon Musk very well," admitted Carvey. "But I can do something that sounds not like anything. He has an incredible accent — South Africa via Canada, via Pennsylvania. It's almost like, it's a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but he's not totally that," he added.

Checking in with Bill Maher during HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, Carvey shared that he's been "working on" his Musk impression, offering an updated take and a reminder of just how excellent his Trump impression is. With a noticeably nuanced take, Carvey's Musk mumbled, "We got to go to Mars because we can't sustain life on planet Earth. We gotta go to Mars, it's just gonna be really cool, OK? Mhm, mhm, mhm." From there, Carvey shifted to his Trump impression to add, "What he said. He's a smart cookie, he's a tough cookie, he's a Cookie Monster. This one, he's smart. Everybody talks about it. He's like Chips Ahoy." Since Carvey's impression, SNL has had Mike Myers also portray Musk (and doing an excellent job of it). Here's a look at Carvey's one-on-one with Maher heading into the weekend:

