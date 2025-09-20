Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Countdown: John Mulaney Goes "Super"; Chappell Roan's a "Giver"

With Season 51 kicking off in two weeks, here's John Mulaney getting "super" blocked and Chappell Roan setting the SNL stages on fire.

Article Summary SNL Season 51 premieres in two weeks with new hosts and musical guests just announced.

John Mulaney shines in a hilarious Superman sketch cut for time from Season 50.

Chappell Roan electrifies Studio 8H with her performances of "Pink Pony Club" and "The Giver."

Behind-the-scenes tidbits include UK edits and "The Giver" debuting live on SNL.

With only two weeks to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live returns to kick off its 51st season, SNL dropped the news on who the hosts and musical guests are for the first three shows. On October 4th, host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat will kick things off. Following that, Oct. 11th sees host Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, and Oct. 18th sees Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest. With that in mind, our "SNL Rewind" is shifting into "SNL 51 Countdown" mode, and that's where the John Mulaney-hosting, Chappell Roan-performing fifth episode of Season 50 (November 2, 2024) comes in. There was a whole lot to love about that show, so if you get a chance to catch the re-airing tonight at 11:30 pm, you definitely should. To help set the mood, we're offering a look back at a great sketch that was "Cut For Time," followed by Roan's killer performances of "Pink Pony Club" and the then-new single, "The Giver."

In the sketch above, we get a very different take on that famous scene from the Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder-starring 1978 Superman film. Lois (Sarah Sherman) is close to getting her exclusive interview with Superman (John Mulaney) – but there's a not-so-small problem. Lois's roommate Glen (Chloe Fineman) proves to be a bit of a distraction (to put it kindly). We don't want to spoil what goes down, but Mikey Day definitely deserves some love for his run as Zod.

Meanwhile, Roan delivered big-time with two brain-crushing performances of "Pink Pony Club" and "The Giver" – and we mean "performances" because Roan took advantage of every square inch of SNL space that was available. Two interesting bits of randomness from the show? First, "Pink Pony Club" was apparently removed from the episode's airing in the U.K. (though it was included in the streaming version). Second, "The Giver" was a new track that hadn't been released, so it was a surprise treat for the fans. And even bigger treat was SNL releasing the performance on YouTube, giving a whole lot of Roan's fans a chance to rip the audio before it was pulled…

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

