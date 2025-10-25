Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Extras: Sabrina Carpenter Gets a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" & More

Sabrina Carpenter makes the case for a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" in an SNL Cut For Time sketch, and we look behind the scenes at "Grind Song."

Just in case you forgot, there's no new Saturday Night Live tonight, with the Bad Bunny-hosted Season 51 premiere getting a re-airing tonight. On November 1st, Miles Teller is set to host, with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. From there, November 8th brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. For this go-around, we're looking back at last week's show with host/musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Before we take a deeper dive into the highlight of the night, SNL released another "Cut For Time" sketch.

In the clip below, Carpenter introduces the answer to everyone's relationship problems: a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" (Ben Marshall), who's really tall and… well, he's really tall:

Leave it to Bowen Yang to still make an impact, even though he couldn't be at last weekend's SNL live. "Grind Song" was the night's highlight, with Carpenter, Yang, Marshall, Veronika Slowikowska, Marcello Hernandez, Sarah Sherman, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and others offering an ode to grinding at a middle school dance. That was one of those sketches that a whole lot of folks could relate to, whether they were the grinders or the grindees. Here's a look at the original sketch, followed by a behind-the-scenes peek at how it all came together:

In the previous "Cut For Time" sketch, "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che spoke with Biohacker Chuck Spyro (James Austin Johnson) – The One Hour Guru author – about some very "interesting" health advice that sounds about as legit as freebasing horse tranquilizer to cure COVID. Johnson and Che do an excellent job of working off of one another, with Johnson's Spyro clearly conversing with someone in his head and not the person sitting next to him. It would've been nice to see this make the cut (we'll leave it to you to decide who it should've replaced).

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

