SNL 51 Host Glen Powell's Feelin' It – And Then He REALLY Feels It

SNL host Glen Powell channels his inner Christopher Walken in this week's midweek sketch. Unfortunately, he can't quite stick the landing...

Article Summary Glen Powell hosts SNL 51 this weekend, bringing big energy and an epic Christopher Walken-inspired hype dance to his midweek sketch.

But things take a "painful" turn when Powell’s Studio 8H dance doesn't end exactly as expected.

Here's hoping Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes know how to keep a secret.

Olivia Dean joins as musical guest this weekend, ahead of SNL’s holiday break.

We've got Glen Powell (Hulu's Chad Powers, The Running Man) hosting and Olivia Dean as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, most likely the final new show for the month. After the midweek sketch that was released earlier today, we're feeling cautiously optimistic about SNL going into the first holiday break on a strong note. Powell channels his inner Christopher Walken for a Studio 8H hype dance that's pretty damn impressive – until it goes oh, so wrong. Here's hoping SNL stars Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes can keep a secret…

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

