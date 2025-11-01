Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Pregame Runs Down Miles Teller & Brandi Carlile's Show Resumes

With host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile set for tonight, our SNL 51 Pregame look back at their respective SNL resumes.

Before we dive into tonight's SNL Pregame, just a quick reminder that next weekend brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. Okay, now that we've got the housekeeping stuff out of the way, it's time to shift the spotlight onto host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile. And what better way to do that than by looking back on their previous SNL runs?

Here's a look back at the opener to Season 48 (October 1, 2022), with musical guest Kendrick Lamar:

Meanwhile, Carlile was the musical guest during Season 47 Episode 4 (Jason Sudeikis/October 23, 2021), Season 48 Episode 8 (Steve Martin & Martin Short/ December 10, 2022), and with Elton John during Season 50 Episode 16 (Jack Black/April 5, 2025). Here's a rundown of some highlights from Carlile's SNL run:

SNL Season 51: A Look Back at Teller & Carlile's Week

The week kicked off with Teller pitching Chloe Fineman, Ben Marshall, and an in-training Jeremy Culhane on his "Cool Pope' sketch idea and a look at the SNL read-thru on Wednesday (more on all of that below).

On Wednesday night, we got a look at Teller and the SNL cast and writers during the night's read-thru:

On Thursday, Teller and Carlile were joined by Andrew Dismukes and Ashley Padilla for the on-stage promos. In the first, we get the impression that maybe Teller and Carlisle aren't quite up to speed on Dismukes' and Padilla's SNL work. Following that, breakfast becomes a big issue. From there, Dismukes makes it clear that he really wants to talk about his trip to France. Finally, see what leads to a last-minute change in who's hosting and who's singing this weekend.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

