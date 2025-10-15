Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: sabrina carpenter, saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Sabrina and The City? Carpenter Channels Inner Carrie Bradshaw

SNL host/musical guest Sabrina Carpenter channels her inner "Carrie Bradshaw" in a midweek sketch that was released for this weekend's show.

We've got the third of three new shows hitting this weekend, so it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch with host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, who's pulling double duty this week. In the video above, Carpenter appears to be embracing her inner Carrie Bradshaw, living her best "Sex and the City"/"And Just Like That…" life as she makes her way through the halls of Studio 8H. But as you're about to see, the life Carpenter's living isn't quite set in the same reality as SNL cast members Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernandez, and Tommy Brennan, and writer Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy).

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

