SNL: Brunson, Boone & Sherman Turn Promo Into 3-Act Backflip Tragedy

This week's SNL promos were more like a three-act backflip tragedy with host Quinta Brunson, musical guest Benson Boone, and Sarah Sherman.

With only a few days to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live resumes Season 50, upcoming host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone were joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for Thursday's on-stage promos. Except that this week's promos were a bit different… think of it more as a three-act tragic play involving backflips and broken dreams (we kinda like the sound of that). Don't forget that we have host Walton Goggins and musical guest Arcade Fire on May 10th, followed by host Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny wrapping the season up on May 17th.

And here's a look back at Wednesday night, with Brunson and the SNL team checking in from read-thru.

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

