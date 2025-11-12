Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Glen Powell Check In From Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

Here's a look at NBC's Saturday Night Live host Glen Powell and the SNL cast checking in from Wednesday night's read-thru.

Article Summary Glen Powell joins Saturday Night Live as host with musical guest Olivia Dean for a new episode this weekend.

Go behind the scenes with a look at SNL's Wednesday night read-thru and show prep.

This week’s SNL midweek sketch offers a fun Studio 8H dance moment from Glen Powell that ends in a surprising twist.

SNL remains a late-night TV icon, blending sharp topical humor with standout celebrity appearances.

Earlier today, we got a chance to catch NBC's Saturday Night Live host Glen Powell (who will be joined by musical guest Olivia Dean this weekend) channeling his inner Christopher Walken for a Studio 8H hype dance that ended up taking a painful turn (which you can check out above). Of course, we couldn't call a wrap on Wednesday without one more thing…

Here's a look at Powell and some of the SNL cast during tonight's read-thru:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

