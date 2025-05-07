Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Walton Goggins Check-In From Wednesday Read-Thru

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, Fallout) and the SNL cast checked in from tonight's read-thru.

With Walton Goggins (HBO's The White Lotus, Prime Video's Fallout) and musical guest Arcade Fire set for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we were treated to a midweek sketch earlier today that saw Marcello Hernandez attempting to talk Goggins down from his "The White Lotus"-like theories about how Season 50 is going to end. Now, we're getting a chance to check out how things are going with Goggins and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru – here's a look:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

