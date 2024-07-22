Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, olympics, saturday night live, snl

SNL Celebrates 2024 Paris Olympics In Its Own Special Way (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live released a comp video honoring NBC's 2024 Paris Olympics coverge in a very special SNL way that we've come to expect.

Before we get to really focus on the upcoming jaw-dropping 50th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, there's the not-so-small matter of the 2024 Summer Olympics to get through. Running from July 26th to August 11th – yup, 16 days – viewers can expect to see Olympics coverage on pretty much anything and everything that NBCUniversal owns. And don't get us started on all of that "corporate synergy" going on out there – and that includes the network's long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. In fact, earlier today, SNL treated us to a look back at some of the moments when the show celebrated excellence in athleticism – in its own special way. Here's a look at just some of the ways that SNL is celebrating what will feel like three months of athletic competition – with John Belushi's "Little Chocolate Donuts" the highlight of the video compilation above.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – as well as EP Lorne Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

