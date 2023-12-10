Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: adam driver, nbc, olivia rodrigo, saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut for Time Sketches: Driver Makes His Case; An Actor's Journey

In case you couldn't get enough of this weekend's Saturday Night Live, here are two SNL Cut for Time sketches that were shared online.

We didn't know we were in need of some mid-holiday dark & twisted cheer until host Adam Driver (Ferrari), musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, and the brilliant brains behind NBC's Saturday Night Live reminded us this weekend that that's exactly what we needed. Unfortunately, not every sketch is able to make it to air from the final rehearsal – but every now and then? SNL releases a "Cut for Time" sketch – but for this go-around, we're actually getting two unaired sketches. In "Court Case," Driver's defendant pleads his case in court to a very receptive jury – but maybe he pleads it a little too well. Following that, "Actor's Journey" sees an actor's (Andrew Dismukes) past take issue with some of his accounts of his past during his panel – a great ensemble with Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, and Ego Nwodim.

And don't forget that this upcoming weekend brings back SNL icon Kate McKinnon to host, with none other than Billie Eilish joining as the musical guest. Now, here's a look at the sketches too good to not see the light of day:

Last month, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

