SNL Cut For Time: Walton Goggins Pitches Some "Sick" Toy Doll Ideas

Walton Goggins' Brad has some truly "sick" pitches for "Amazing Anna" in this SNL Cut For Time sketch from last week's Saturday Night Live.

With host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth) and musical guest Bad Bunny set to take to the stages of Studio 8H for NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 finale, we're getting a chance to look back at last weekend's show with a newly-released SNL Cut For Time sketch. In "Amazing Anna," Walton Goggins, Chloe Fineman, and Bowen Yang are toy company employees pitching ideas for a new talking doll to Heidi Gardner's toy company executive. We don't want to spoil where it goes, but let's just say that Goggins' Brad is brining his own "sick" agenda to the pitch meeting…

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

