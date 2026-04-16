Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: dan panosian, fire and ice, frank frazetta

Dan Panosian Writes New Fire And Ice: Darkwolf Series From Dynamite

Dan Panosian Writes New Fire And Ice: Darkwolf Series from Dynamite Entertainment in July

Fire And Ice gets a spinoff series from Dynamite Entertainment in July 2026, with Darkwolf, by Dan Panosian and Andrey Lunatik. Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite, says, "Fire and Ice is one of our best-selling series, and we continue to want to explore and expand the world with the right creative team. We've wanted to publish a Dark Wolf series, whom fans have asked for a solo series for years, but we couldn't publish one just to publish one. Then, when speaking with Dan Panosian, he stated that he would love to write a story, and we couldn't be more excited. Dan is one of the most critically acclaimed writers today with Alice Ever After and so many other series. This new series is going to ROCK!"

"Born from the immortal imagination of master fantasy illustrator and painter Frank Frazetta and genius animation innovator Ralph Bakshi, the character of Darkwolf is one of the most memorable and signature parts of their historic team-up for Fire and Ice. The muscled warrior hides his true identity behind an iconic mask. Eventually in the thick of the film's plot he crosses paths with Larn and Teegra, and fells Nekron by his own hands. In this new series by Dan "Urban Barbarian" Panosian, readers will get to know — but not too much — the legendary Darkwolf before those events. It all begins when a mother and her twins flee the warlock who sired them. His lackeys are sent out to pursue them, at least until a fabled warrior descends from the mountains to unleash hell upon them. But saving them is only the beginning. Panosian is joined by artist Andrey Lunatik, making his mainstream debut here. He brings his energetic ink-slinging style that perfectly matches the pulse-pounding adventures and combat of Darkwolf. The legend of Darkwolf begins here. It's violent, mythic, and unrelenting. This is a fierce, visceral rebirth of a true barbarian force of nature. Readers will not want to miss this exhilarating epic! "

"Darkwolf is pure Frank Frazetta in its most raw and unfiltered form," said writer Dan Panosian. "Wild, savage and let loose upon a world as terrifying as he is!" Fire and Ice: Darkwolf #1 covers include those by DanPanosian himself, as well as Stjepan Šejić, Joe Jusko, Stuart Sayger, and Cary Nord.

After a very successful Big Apple Comic Con decades ago, Dan Panosian was hired by Neal Adams for Continuity Graphics while Walter Simonson helped connect him with Marvel, working in titles such as Captain America, Batman, Spider-Man, and Thor in the eighties, moving on to X-Men, before taking on Image Comics in the nineties, as well as returning to Marvel and DC, and many more recent projects from Boom, Dynamite, Dark Horse, AWA, Mad Cave, and more…

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