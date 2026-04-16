Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: cinemacon, disney, marvel

CinemaCon 2026: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog

It's the final presentation of CinemaCon, and it's going to be bittersweet because of the Disney layoffs, but we're here to liveblog the entire thing.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibe of CinemaCon has shifted considerably, and in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here still very much believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped for the new year. Sometimes that means trailers; sometimes, entire movies; and sometimes we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to give you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas, with liveblogs of the presentations for you to follow along. It's time for the final liveblog of the convention, and it's Disney.

A few days ago, this presentation would have felt much more optimistic, but the massive layoffs that just happened across the entire company are going to make this another panel where everyone is not talking about the giant elephant in the room. It's sad because so many people lost jobs, and so many projects aren't going to get the spotlight and love they deserve because everyone is rightfully focused on the layoffs. So we can talk about Toy Story, The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and even Avengers: Doomsday, all of which have presence on the show floor, but much like the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, the movies aren't and shouldn't be the topic of conversation. So we're going to do our best over here and see what this panel is like as CinemaCon 2026 comes to a close. Even before this panel, we know that this was a CinemaCon where the movies weren't the focus.

Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

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