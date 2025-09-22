Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Drops First Official Season 51 Teaser Ahead of October 4th Return

With host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat kicking things off on October 4th, here's the official teaser for NBC's SNL Season 51.

Over the past few weeks, NBC's Saturday Night Live has welcomed a number of new faces to the cast ahead of its return next month. But the Season 51 cast will also be missing some familiar faces, with cast members Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and featured player Emil Wakim having departed. Now, with less than two weeks to go until Studio 8H throws open its studio doors, we have our first official teaser. With the new season set to get underway on October 4th, host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat have been tapped to kick things off. Following that, Oct. 11th sees SNL icon Amy Poehler and musical guest Role Model, and Oct. 18th sees Sabrina Carpenter pulling double duty as both the host and the musical guest.

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

