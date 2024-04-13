Posted in: Movies, NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: barbie, emily blunt, nbc, oppenheimer, ryan gosling, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Gosling, Blunt Go Taylor Swift for "Barbenheimer" Summer Goodbye

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt ended up channeling Taylor Swift during the SNL monologue to give their "Barbenheimer" Summer a proper goodbye.

Just because Ryan Gosling was hosting tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Chris Stapleton) to promote his and Emily Blunt's upcoming film The Fall Guy didn't mean he would be able to just say goodbye to his "Kenergy." It's not like Gosling didn't try – he admitted that he tried breaking up with Ken. "Letting go feels like a breakup, and for processing a breakup, there's really only one thing that can help: the music of the great Taylor Swift," Gosling finally had to admit – and that's exactly what we got (with a loving homage to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" – who says Gosling wasn't willing to promote his new movie just a little?).

But just as he's ready to dive back into his "Kenergy" – with the fur coat and shades – Blunt joins him on stage for some "blunt honesty," calling him out for abandoning their original plans to do something during the opening monologue to promote The Fall Guy. – even saying that Gosling was "embarrassing himself" and putting him through some "stunt work." But just when it looks like Blunt has broken his will, Gosling appeals to her memories of their "Barbenheimer" days last summer (Blunt starred in the award-winning Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer). From there, we get a full production – including dancing "Oppenheimers" and more – as the two give their respective characters respectful goodbyes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

