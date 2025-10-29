Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Host Miles Teller, Cast Check In From Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend, here's a look at SNL host Miles Teller and the cast checking in from read-thru.

SNL shares a hilarious midweek sketch featuring Teller's wild "Cool Pope" pitch to cast members.

Two "Cut For Time" sketches were released from the previous show, including Michael Che and James Austin Johnson's biohacker sketch.

Upcoming SNL episodes to feature host Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell in November.

We've got NBC's Saturday Night Live back on our screens this weekend, with the first of three new Season 51 shows. First up, we have actor Miles Teller hosting and Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. Next weekend brings host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr, while November 15th brings host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean.

To help kick off Teller and Carlile's week, we had a midweek sketch (above) with Teller pitching Chloe Fineman and Ben Marshall on his idea for a sketch called "Cool Pope." But things take a dramatic turn when Teller can't help but be distracted by Jeremy Culhane's training for his big run at the July 4th hot dog eating challenge (we won't spoil it). Now, we're getting a look at Teller and the SNL cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

In the first "Cut For Time" sketch, "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che spoke with Biohacker Chuck Spyro (James Austin Johnson) – The One Hour Guru author – about some very "interesting" health advice that sounds about as legit as freebasing horse tranquilizer to cure COVID. Johnson and Che do an excellent job of working off of one another, with Johnson's Spyro clearly conversing with someone in his head and not the person sitting next to him. It would've been nice to see this make the cut (we'll leave it to you to decide who it should've replaced). In the second "Cut For Time" sketch, Carpenter introduces the answer to everyone's relationship problems: a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" (Marshall), who's really tall and… well, he's really tall:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are SNL newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

