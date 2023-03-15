SNL: Jenna Ortega's Multi-Cam "Exorcism"; Please Don't Destroy Images Along with some official SNL images of Jenna Ortega & Please Don't Destroy, we have a multi-cam look back at Ortega's "Exorcism."

As excited as we are for host Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Lil Yachty to take the stages of Studio 8H on April 1st (assuming there's no strike), that's a long stretch of time to be without NBC's Saturday Night Live. Thankfully, we have things like what we're about to share with you to help pass the time. First up, we have a look at some official SNL images from Jenna Ortega's time taking a "Road Trip" with Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy). Do we really need to tell you that it doesn't quite go as "lovingly perky & pleasant" as the song that they sing would have you believe? Because a cheap passenger, a Slurpee-slurper, an inattentive "shotgun" co-pilot who lies about their dad having a stroke, and a driver with a growing need to harm his fellow passengers don't exactly make for a fun adventure (especially when things go "I Know What You Did Last Summer").

But what good would those images be if we didn't also share a look back at the sketch itself, so take a moment to enjoy (or enjoy again) Ortega & Please Don't Destroy in "Road Trip":

And here's a look back at the sketch "Exorcism," where a woman (Ego Nwodim) has a very "direct" way of helping exorcise a demon from a young woman (Ortega). First up, we have a look at the sketch as it originally aired. Following that, we get a chance to see how it looked behind the scenes from multiple camera angles in case you need a reminder of just how difficult it is to decide on the right shot at the right moment (or knowing the right moment when to cut away):

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.