SNL: Kristen Wiig Learns Some UK Slang, Dua Lipa Comes Clean & More

NBC's Saturday Night Live is now only hours away from its year-ending holiday episode, with SNL alum Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984) and musical guest Dua Lipa taking the stage for what traditionally turns out to be one of the looser and loopier episodes (expect lots of sketch breaks). So with our fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed that the midseason finale keeps last week's momentum going, here's a look at some clips worth checking out to get you ready for tonight.

First up, we have a massive playlist of just some of Wiig's past work on SNL, beginning with a Jeopardy! sketch from 2009's Season 34, with Wiig as Kathie Lee Gifford alongside Darrell Hammond's Sean Connery and Norm Macdonald's Burt Reynolds- with Will Ferrell as the host, the late Alex Trebek:

In the following clips from Late Night with Seth Meyers, Wiig discusses returning to 30 Rock to host SNL and reveals how easy it is for her to slip back into her classic characters. From there, viewers learn more about how Wiig prepared for her role as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, shares some U.K. slang she learned in London, and more:

Wiig also spent some quality late-night time with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, discussing the early days of her career while offering more details on her SNL return and WW84. Then it's time for a "Mimic Challenge," where the pair challenge each other to mimic the sounds of inanimate objects (ex: the squeeze of a ketchup bottle, the bounce of a ping pong ball):

Fallon was also lucky enough to pull Dua Lipa away from rehearsals to help him perform a special version of "Christmas Is All Around." Following that, the musical artist jumps over to WIRED to help the internet answer some of the deepest, most thought-provoking questions about… Dua Lipa:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.