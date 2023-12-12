Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL Midseason Finale Teaser Welcomes Back Kate McKinnon, Billie Eilish

Here's a look at Saturday Night Live's midseason finale teaser welcoming back SNL alum/host Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish.

It's all come down to this weekend, folks. After Adam Driver & Olivia Rodrigo helped the SNL team offer up a show that ran dark & twisty this past weekend, we've got SNL alum/comedy icon Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish returning to Studio 8H to officially help NBC's Saturday Night Live wrap up the year in crazed comedic style. So let's kick things off with a look at their official red carpet video announcing this weekend's show – with the midweek sketch, read-thru, on-stage promos, and more still on the way for later this week.

Here's a look at the SNL welcome video for McKinnon & Eilish – with the midseason finale set for this weekend:

Last month, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

