SNL Monologue Sees Connor Storrie Joined by Hughes, Keller, Knight

SNL host Connor Storrie was joined by U.S. Olympic Hockey Gold Medalists Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Megan Keller, and Hilary Knight.

NBC's Saturday Night Live returned tonight with host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons, and to say that there was a ton of excitement leading up to tonight would be an understatement. During his opening monologue, Storrie joked that a lot of folks in the audience had seen a lot of him, and that the show taught a lot of viewers about hockey (and a lot of women that their sexuality was "gay guy"). "I am so excited to be here. Now, some of you may have seen literally all of me on my show. It's a show that has taught a lot of people about hockey, and it's taught a lot of straight women that their sexuality is actually gay guy," Storrie cracked. From there, Storrie would slip into "serious actor mode" when offering his backstory ("Mother, I'm not a story. I'm a whole damn book") about how he got into acting and how he traveled the road to his current success. But he made it clear that, as much as he learned about hockey, seeing professional players playing in the NHL and the Olympics gave him a whole new perspective.

That's when Storrie was joined by U.S. Men's Hockey gold medalists Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes, who had a fun exchange with Storrie about not having seen the series yet – only for U.S. Women's Hockey gold medalists Megan Keller and Hilary Knight to take the stage to let them know they have. The best part was seeing the players twist the knife on Donald Trump, who joked about having to invite the U.S. Women's Hockey Team to the White House, or he would get impeached. But even with all of that love and unity, it still wasn't enough for Storrie to get a chance to try on one of their medals.

