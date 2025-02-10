Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Needs a BIG Staples Order for SNL50: The Anniversary Special Promo

SNL put the order in for some really big index cards to get the word out about SNL50: The Anniversary Special, set for Sunday, Feb. 16th.

In less than a week, a whole lot of folks will be gathering together live on primetime television to pay their respects to NBC's Saturday Night Live in honor of the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series' 50th anniversary. Of course, for something as big as SNL50: The Anniversary Special, SNL is going to need to go much bigger than the standard announcement involving index cards on a corkboard. Instead, they're using Rockefeller Center as the "corkboard" and one helluva large Staples order to get the word out.

Last week, we were treated to a promo trailer that listed the first wave of famous faces set to attend – including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson – with more to come! Kicking off on Sunday, Feb. 16th, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, here's the latest teaser for the live three-hour event SNL50: The Anniversary Special:

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert Preview

Earlier this month, the word came down that SNL would be celebrating its 50th anniversary in a very big way – and we're not talking about the big primetime special set for Feb. 16th. Set for Feb. 14th (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.) and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert features a lineup of chart-topping musical guests from across the decades, coming together to celebrate 50 years of SNL musical and comedy performances. An iconic lineup of musical artists will be joined by legendary Saturday Night Live Hall-of-Famers and surprise special guests – all under one roof: NYC's famed Radio City Music Hall. Now, we're getting a trailer for the event – set to stream live on Peacock in twelve days.

So, who can we expect to see take the stage? We're talking Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots, and more to be announced. In addition, along with the concert event and the anniversary celebration, NBC is set to air the very first episode of SNL (with host George Carlin) on Saturday, February 15, from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT. Now, here's a look at the trailer

In addition to streaming on Peacock, the special one-night-only concert event will also play at fan screening events in select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas across California (Regal Edwards Ontario Palace), Pennsylvania (Regal UA King of Prussia), Texas (Regal Lone Star), New York (Regal Deer Park), and Florida (Regal South Beach). At a later date, free tickets for fan screenings will be made available exclusively for current Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is produced by Broadway Video and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller. Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson serve as Executive Producers. Caroline Maroney and Erin David produce the concert event, with Ken Aymong and Rob Paine as supervising producers.

