SNL: Paul Mescal Welcomes Some "Irish Americans"; SNL50 Goes 360

Paul Mescal deals with some "Irish Americans" in this SNL Cut For Time sketch, and we have some SNL50 360-degree looks for you to check out.

After last weekend's big 50th-anniversary celebration, NBC's Saturday Night Live is taking this weekend off before resuming Season 50 on March 1st with Shane Gillis (Netflix's Tires) hosting and Tate McRae as the musical guest. On March 8th, we've got Lady Gaga stepping up to do double duty as both host and musical guest. But for tonight, we're getting a repeat of the December 4, 2024, show with host Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) and musical guest Shaboozey. In honor of the reairing, we have a look at "Irish Americans," a Cut for Time sketch that sees an American couple (Andrew Dismukes and Ashley Padilla) representing what a lot of Americans think will happen when they visit Ireland.

Now, here's something very cool – a very "well-rounded" way of looking back at SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The following clips from the big anniversary event give you a chance to check out three key segments from a 360-degree perspective. That means when you check out Steve Martin, Martin Short, and John Mulaney during the opening monologue, you can "move" the video around to get a look at what was going on all around the studio. In addition, we have a look at the "Debbie Downer: Bar" with Rachel Dratch, Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, and Robert De Niro, and "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

