SNL: Poehler, Fey & Meyers vs Jost & Che in Weekend Update Joke Off

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers returned to the "Weekend Update" desk to take on Colin Jost and Michael Che for a "Joke Off."

With tonight being the actual 50th anniversary of NBC's Saturday Night Live and SNL icon Amy Poehler serving as host, we had a feeling that we might see some fun "Weekend Update" stuff happening – and we were right. The tip-off was seeing Tiny Fey during the cold open as DHS head Kristi Noem. But it wasn't until midway through Colin Jost and Michael Che's edition of "Weekend Update" that we realized that Poehler's other SNL co-anchor, Seth Meyers, would join Poehler and Fey against Jost and Che. When you have that many "Weekend Update" anchors at one desk, that can mean only one thing. That's right. We got another edition of "'Weekend Update' Joke Off"! The topic? A Nashville woman named Shelby Martin gave birth to a baby that weighed nearly 13 pounds, taking the title at TriStar Centennial Women's Hospital as the "biggest newborn to be delivered there in three years." We don't want to ruin any of the jokes, but let's just say that there are references to penises being broken off, vaginal echo chambers, a baby so big it slaps the doctor's ass, and many more great jokes.

Here's a look at the epic "Joke Off," followed by a look at the rest of "Weekend Update":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/sGuxKnjsei — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

New Yorker Rhonda LaCenzo shares her thoughts on Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign pic.twitter.com/qaxQbWD3n9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Grant & Alyssa are back at the desk just in time for cuffing season pic.twitter.com/19uxySfNNJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

