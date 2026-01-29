Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Promos: Fineman Impresses Skarsgard, Cardi B with "Pick-Up" Lines

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman joins SNL host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B for tonight's promos - here's a look!

If it's Thursday night, then it must be time for NBC's Saturday Night Live Studio 8H promos. For this go-around, host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B are joined by SNL star Chloe Fineman. In the first promo, Fineman has a theory on what "Cardi B" might stand for. Following that, Fineman pitches Cardi B and Skarsgård on going totally "Dry January" (with Cardi B dropping the perfect response). Then Skarsgård makes the case that Swedish is not a Romance language. Finally, Fineman impresses Cardi B with her pick-up (literally, in this case) lines.

Here's a look at tonight's read-thru for this weekend's show, followed by a trio of recently released SNL Cut For Time sketches:

SNL Cut For Time: "The Incident," "Walk Club" & "Mom's Camera Roll"

In "The Incident," a married couple (Taylor and James Austin Johnson) is worried they were caught having sex. Spoiler? It would be safe to say that at least one person (Sarah Sherman) caught them having sex. In "Walk Club," a group of moms (Taylor, Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Veronika Slowikowska, Chloe Fineman, and Jane Wickline) is more than just a walk club. They're a very, very competitive walk club. Finally, "Mom's Camera Roll" sees Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan dropping a musical ode to a mom's (Taylor) camera roll.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

