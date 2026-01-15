Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Promos: Sarah Sherman Joins Finn Wolfhard & A$AP Rocky

Saturday Night Live host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky were joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for this week's Studio 8H promos.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live host Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things 5) and musical guest A$AP Rocky set to welcome SNL back from its end-of-the-year break, it's time for the Studio 8H on-stage promos – with the duo joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman. In the opening promo, Wolfhard's backstory on his name takes a "hard" turn. Following that, Wolfhard tries gauging A$AP Rocky's and Sherman's excitement about this weekend. Finally, A$AP Rocky points out the difference between "handsome" and "awkward." And don't forget that on January 24th, Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) will host, with Geese as the musical guest. Following that, on January 31st, Alexander Skarsgård (Pillion) will host, with musical guest Cardi B.

On Wednesday, it was time for the midweek sketch, with SNL star Kam Patterson giving Wolfhard a tour of Studio 8H. Of course, it doesn't take long for things to get "strange" (and we're not just talking about what Ben Marshall was doing with that image of Gaten Matarazzo, either), with Wolfhard fearing the worst. But the threat turns out to be something much deadlier than what the "Stranger Things" big bad could bring (nothing personal, Sarah Sherman).

Here's a look at Wolfhard and the SNL cast and writers, checking in from Wednesday night's read-thru of this weekend's show.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

