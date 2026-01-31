Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Returns Feb. 28th: Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Set to Host

NBC's Saturday Night Live returns on February 28th with SNL host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons.

As excited as we are about tonight's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, with host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B, it's also a little bittersweet. With NBCUniversal's 2026 Winter Olympics coverage beginning next Friday with the opening ceremony and wrapping up on Sunday, February 22nd, with the closing ceremony, we were expecting SNL to be on break for about three weeks. Thankfully, we got a whole lot of clarity on the matter tonight, with host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons set for February 28th.

SNL Cut For Time: "The Incident," "Walk Club" & "Mom's Camera Roll"

In "The Incident," a married couple (Taylor and James Austin Johnson) is worried they were caught having sex. Spoiler? It would be safe to say that at least one person (Sarah Sherman) caught them having sex. In "Walk Club," a group of moms (Taylor, Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Veronika Slowikowska, Chloe Fineman, and Jane Wickline) is more than just a walk club. They're a very, very competitive walk club. Finally, "Mom's Camera Roll" sees Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan dropping a musical ode to a mom's (Taylor) camera roll.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

