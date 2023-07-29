Posted in: Movies, NBC, TV, Warner Bros, YouTube | Tagged: barbie, ryan gosling, saturday night live, snl, weekend update

SNL: Ryan Gosling's Journey From "Soho House Guy" to Barbie "Kenergy"

Here's a look at the SNL sketch that further convinced Barbie writer/director Greta Gerwig that Ryan Gosling had the right kind of "Kenergy."

With NBC's Saturday Night Live still on its between-seasons summer break (which, unfortunately, kicked off sooner than expected once the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike was called), we get a chance to cover a lot of the SNL "side stories" that we don't always get to during the regular season run. And there's no better time for an update than in the midst of the global phenomenon that is Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling-starring Barbie. During a visit with the SmartLess podcast, Gerwig discussed the film's success – and touched upon one SNL sketch of Gosling's, in particular, that had an impact on Gosling getting a chance to tap into his inner "Ken."

"You know those actors you can… just sort of feel that they know what's funny, and I always felt that about him," Gerwig shared about Gosling. "And then I'm a big fan of all of his SNLs, I always thought he was great on SNL… He did 'Guy That Just Got a Boat' on 'Weekend Update,' and it's so good." The sketch that Gerwig refers to took place during 2017's Season 43 opener (with musical guest Jay-Z), with Gosling joining Alex Moffat's "Guy Who Just Bought a Boat" on "Weekend Update" as "Guy Who Just Joined Soho House."

In fact, Gerwig also shared that Gosling was in mind when she wrote the part of Ken – even including Gosling's name in the screenplay. And that was before Gosling was signed for the role. "We actually, in writing it, cast Ryan, like we wrote his name into the script and everything… and [Gosling's name] was everywhere," Gerwig revealed. "And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like, 'Oh, it's so wonderful that you know Ryan.' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't know Ryan. I've never met Ryan, I have no idea.'" Here's a look back at the "Weekend Update" sketch, followed by a look at a sketch from the same episode featuring Gosling and future Barbie co-star Kate McKinnon.

