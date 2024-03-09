Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

SNL, Scarlett Johansson Score Big with Katie Britt Cold Open (VIDEO)

SNL tapped Scarlett Johansson to take on (and take down) GOP Sen. Katie Britt's State of the Union response during tonight's cold open.

After seeing GOP Sen. Katie Britt (AL) offer up the official Republican response to President Joseph Biden's State of the Union address, we made the case for why it was begging to be the subject of NBC's Saturday Night Live cold open this weekend (with host Josh Brolin and musical guest Ariana Grande). Well, that's what's got – with Mikey Day's Biden kicking off the cold open before CNN's Abby Phillip (Ego Nwodim) sends it over to Scarlett Johansson's Britt for the response. "Good evening America, my name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of the great state of Alabama. But tonight, I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom," Johansson's Britt shares with viewers. We don't want to give too much away, but let's say that there's a great segue into a QVC moment and an excellent nod to Jordan Peele's Get Out with Kenan Thompson. But if we had to pick a favorite line, it was, "You see, I'm not just a senator. I'm a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot."

Here's a look at the cold open from earlier tonight:

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

