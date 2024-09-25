Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Season 50 Midweek Sketch: Jean Smart Gets Drowned Out by Nostalgia

In the first midweek sketch of Season 50, Jean Smart gets caught up in - and then gets drowned out by - a whole lot of SNL nostalgia.

That's right! NBC's Saturday Night Live is back! Well, technically, it's back this weekend – but you know what we mean. That's right, SNL's milestone 50th season kicks off with the first of four new shows in a row – and five new shows during the first six weeks. This weekend, it's Jean Smart / Jelly Roll. Following that, we have Oct. 5th: Nate Bargatze / Coldplay; Oct. 12th: Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks; Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. On the casting side, we said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline on board as new featured players. In addition, we can look forward to seeing more of Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker now that they've been promoted to the main cast. This brings us to the first mid-week sketch of Season 50 (waiting for you above) – with Smart taking a walk down SNL memory lane through the hallways of Studios 8H as we see clips from previous seasons. And then we see more clips… and less of Smart. It doesn't take long before this weekend's host might be swimming a bit too much in a sea of nostalgia

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

