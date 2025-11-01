Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL Star Michael Che Calls Out "F***ed Up" SNAP Freeze, Racist Videos

SNL's Michael Che called out the SNAP benefits freeze and racist videos "celebrating (mostly Black) families not being able to buy groceries."

Only hours before host Miles Teller and musical guest Brandi Carlile are set to take the stages of Studios 8H, NBC's Saturday Night Live writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che took to social media to address a very serious matter. As Speaker of the House Mike Johnson continues giving the House of Representatives weeks off from work, and President Donald Trump holds gala balls, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food and health benefits expired on November 1st – with approximately 42 million Americans made to suffer for the ongoing government shutdown. Making matters worse, contingency funds set aside to extend SNAP benefits are being held up by Trump's folks, forcing cities and states to take Trump's folks to court. Despite two federal judges ruling this week that the administration must open up the $6 billion in available funding, Trump's folks have been stalling for time by requesting guidance on how best to disperse the funds.

"This snap freeze is really f****d up," the SNL star began his post, before calling out "racist videos celebrating (mostly black) families not being able to buy groceries." From there, Che noted the hypocritical double standard of attacking the poor for needing the system for help while the rich are able to manipulate the system to their benefit for years. "This country is built on greedy motherf***ers taking shortcuts and gaming the system to their benefit, but for some reason, when poor people find a way to turn a nickel into a dime, they're judged more severely, especially blacks," he added. To drive home his point, Che opened up about how the SNAP program was essential when he was growing up. "I grew up on free cheese and powdered milk and waiting for your friends to leave the store so they won't see me pay with stamps.. that sh*t aint as glamorous as it sounds. I promise," Che noted.

Here's a look at Che's post from Saturday afternoon:

