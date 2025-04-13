Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, The White Lotus

The White Lotus Star Wood: SNL Sketch Impression "Mean and Unfunny"

Aimee Lou Wood thought SNL star Sarah Sherman's impression of her during last night's "The White Lotus" sketch was "mean and unfunny."

This weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live wrapped up a three-show run with an effort hosted by Jon Hamm and with musical guest Lizzo. In what could've been the best sketch of the night, "The White POTUS" was SNL's mashup of the Trump family and his administration and the hit HBO series The White Lotus. In this reality, Johnson's Trump is Timothy Ratliff – with Chloe Fineman's Melania as Victoria Ratliff, Day's Donald Trump Jr. as Saxon Ratliff, and the returning Alex Moffat's Eric Trump as Lochlan Ratliff – with Trump trying to decide whether to kill himself, his family, or both over how his tariffs are wrecking the economy. Instead, he chooses to shoot Uncle Sam. We had Lizzo's Belinda shocked about how her $5 million from Gary / Greg / "Howard Lutnick" (Jon Gries) used to be $20 million, Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump, Heidi Gardner's Kristi Noem, Ashley Padilla's Pam Bondi, Marcello Hernandez's Marco Rubio, Beck Bennett's Vladimir Putin, and even Kenan Thompson's Tiger Woods.

But the sketch is also getting attention for a not-so-great reason (one we noted in our original review). Hamm's Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was a crazed Rick, ranting about measles and fluoride. It was that last part that brought us a look at Sarah Sherman as Aimee Lou Wood's Chelsea, who asked what fluoride was. The two big red flags were obvious. First, Sherman wasn't playing a political figure plating a character – she was pretending to be Wood as Chelsea. Second, Sherman's physical portrayal of Wood/Chelsea was definitely not meant to be flattering – and felt like a cheap shot/punching down in the middle of a sketch that was making some strong satirical points. It looks like Wood felt the same way…

In a series of Instagram Stories posts addressing another matter related to her HBO series, Wood made it clear that she wasn't a fan of how she was portrayed. "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny," Wood wrote at one point. In a later post, Wood added, "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?" Shortly before this went to post, Wood posted an update that "I've had apologies from SNL." Here's a rundown of Wood's responses to SNL's sketch.

