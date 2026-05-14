Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Harry Potter Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office Arrives from LEGO

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of a new Harry Potter Book Nook Set

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter unveils Book Nook: Dumbledore’s Office, recreating the Hogwarts headmaster’s iconic chamber.

The 1,182-piece Harry Potter set opens into a detailed display with shelves, artifacts, portraits, and hidden secrets.

Fans get Harry Potter minifigures of Harry and Dumbledore, plus Fawkes, a Phoenix Patronus, and magical accessories.

Harry Potter Book Nook: Dumbledore’s Office is up for pre-order now at $129.99 ahead of its June 1, 2026 release.

Hidden high within Hogwarts Castle, the office of Albus Dumbledore feels more like a magical museum than a workplace. The circular room is filled with curious, magical artifacts, tall shelves hold countless ancient books, and sleeping portraits of former Hogwarts headmasters. Behind the large wooden desk sits Fawkes, the phoenix, whose tears can heal cuts, and never dies but is reborn from its own ashes. The magic of Dumbledore's Office is now coming to life with LEGO as they step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter once again with a new Book Book set.

Coming in at 1,182 pieces, the LEGO Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office can be displayed on a shelf or expanded in any Harry Potter collection. When fully expanded, Dumbledore's Office will measure 17.5" long and is filled with iconic magical items from the films. This set will feature Pensieve, Memory Cabinet, and Sorting Hat, and will come with minifigures of Harry, Dumbledore, and Fawkes. Pre-orders are already live for the Harry Potter Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office set at $129.99 with a June 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Harry Potter – Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office

"Bring a touch of Hogwarts™ wizardry to kids' room decor with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office (76478). This enchanting toy building set for kids can be displayed in closed formation to fit neatly between books or opened to reveal a detailed recreation of the beloved Hogwarts headmaster's office."

"Lift out iconic items such as Dumbledore's desk, Pensieve™, Memory Cabinet and Sorting Hat™ for easy play – and discover the Sword of Gryffindor™ in the secret drawer under the desk. Role-play classic scenes with the Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore™ minifigures, plus Fawkes™ and Phoenix Patronus™ figures. The Phoenix Patronus is one in a series of LEGO Harry Potter 25th anniversary collectible Patronuses (in sets sold separately). The set contains 1,182 pieces."

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