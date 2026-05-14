Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: fast and the furious, lego

LEGO Races In with The Fast and the Furious Toyota Supra MK4

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of The Fast and The Furious Toyota Supra MK4

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions welcomes The Fast and The Furious Toyota Supra MK4, inspired by Brian O’Conner’s iconic 2001 ride.

The 292-piece build recreates the Supra’s bright orange livery, rear wing, shiny rims, and Nuclear Gladiator graphic.

A Brian O’Conner minifigure is included, letting fans recreate The Fast and The Furious street-racing action at home.

The Fast and the Furious Toyota Supra MK4 is up for preorder now at LEGO for $29.99 ahead of its June 1, 2026 release.

The orange Toyota Supra MK4, as seen in The Fast and the Furious, is one of the most iconic movie cars ever. Driven by Brian O'Conner, the heavily modified Supra features bright paint and upgrades that could make it a legendary street-racing machine. In the film, this car was rebuilt after a wrecked race vehicle was destroyed, becoming central to Brian and Dominic Toretto's growing friendship. LEGO is now adding the iconic Toyota Supra MK4 to its latest Speed Champions set.

Win the race in style with this bright neon orange racer that features Troy Lee's 'Nuclear Gladiator' graphic, spoiler, and some shiny rims. A new LEGO minifigure of Brian O'Conner is also included with this new The Fast and the Furious set. It is nice to see more Fast & Furious sets joining the Speed Champions line; we need more characters to help expand the "family". Pre-orders for the Toyota Supra MK4 Speed Champions set are already live on the LEGO Store for $29.99 with a June 1, 2026, release.

LEGO The Fast and The Furious Toyota Supra MK4

"Exhilarating movie action awaits boys and girls ages 10 and up with this LEGO® Speed Champions The Fast and The Furious Toyota Supra MK4 (77260). Car fans can build, display, and play out scenes with a brick-built model featuring design details from the iconic car from the legendary 2001 movie. This toy sports car features the same bright orange livery, Troy Lee's 'Nuclear Gladiator' graphic, a rear wing and 4 novelty rims with a chrome look."

"The playset also comes with a minifigure of the Bria n O'Conner character from the Fast & Furious movies, wearing his signature T-shirt and jeans. Place him behind the wheel to recreate action-packed scenes. LEGO Speed Champions sets make great gifts for kids who can create replica models from an extensive range of famous vehicles. Set contains 292 pieces."

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