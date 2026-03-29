Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL UK, The Acolyte & The Future of Star Trek: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we look at SNL UK, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, Svengoolie, The Acolyte, Stand By Me, Star Trek, and more!

Article Summary SNL UK tackles scandals in its latest cold open, with fresh satire and sharp twists

Discover highlights from AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, and Svengoolie's haunted preview

The Acolyte showrunner discusses continuity, loose ends, and the mystery of Qimir's origins

Exploring the future of Star Trek as fans debate the franchise post-Starfleet Academy

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, Svengoolie, The Acolyte, Stand By Me, Star Trek, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 29th, 2026:

SNL UK Cold Open: Andrew/Epstein Files Scandal Actually an MI5 Plan?

SNL UK "Five to Live" Goes Live: Spotlights Jack Shep & Writers

AEW Collision: Why Tony Khan is Trying to RUIN WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn, Jelly Roll Victorious in Epic Night

Svengoolie Visits "House on Haunted Hill" TONIGHT on MeTV: Our Preview

The Acolyte Creator on Continuity, Loose Ends, Qimir's Origin & More

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Jamie Dornan & Wolf Alice: Our Preview

Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3 & Wytches: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stand By Me: Wheaton on Channeling Phoenix for "The Body" Audiobook

Star Trek: After "Starfleet Academy," Paramount Should Sell Franchise

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!