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SNL UK, The Acolyte & The Future of Star Trek: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we look at SNL UK, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, Svengoolie, The Acolyte, Stand By Me, Star Trek, and more!
Article Summary
- SNL UK tackles scandals in its latest cold open, with fresh satire and sharp twists
- Discover highlights from AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, and Svengoolie's haunted preview
- The Acolyte showrunner discusses continuity, loose ends, and the mystery of Qimir's origins
- Exploring the future of Star Trek as fans debate the franchise post-Starfleet Academy
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL UK, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, Svengoolie, The Acolyte, Stand By Me, Star Trek, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 29th, 2026:
SNL UK Cold Open: Andrew/Epstein Files Scandal Actually an MI5 Plan?
SNL UK "Five to Live" Goes Live: Spotlights Jack Shep & Writers
AEW Collision: Why Tony Khan is Trying to RUIN WrestleMania
WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn, Jelly Roll Victorious in Epic Night
Svengoolie Visits "House on Haunted Hill" TONIGHT on MeTV: Our Preview
The Acolyte Creator on Continuity, Loose Ends, Qimir's Origin & More
SNL UK Returns Tonight with Jamie Dornan & Wolf Alice: Our Preview
Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3 & Wytches: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Stand By Me: Wheaton on Channeling Phoenix for "The Body" Audiobook
Star Trek: After "Starfleet Academy," Paramount Should Sell Franchise
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!