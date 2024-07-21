Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: kamala harris, maya rudolph, nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

SNL/VP Kamala Harris: Did Maya Rudolph Get The Call From Lorne Yet?

With the hope that SNL EP Lorne Michaels has already contacted her for Season 50, here's a look at Maya Rudolph as Senator/VP Kamala Harris.

Does anyone else get the feeling that comedy goddess Maya Rudolph's been getting a ton of attention from NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels since the big news broke earlier today? Of course, we're talking about the news that President Joe Biden stepping down as the Democrats' nominee for the 2024 POTUS race, endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris to take the top spot – and VP Harris making it clear that she's in it to win it. While SNL could definitely look for someone new to take on the role, social media already has a very high expectation that Rudolph will be the one – and with this being the milestone 50th season, there's even more reason to have Rudolph in the spotlight. With that in mind, we're offering a look back at some of Rudolph's best runs as Harris – both as a senator/candidate and Vice-President of the United States. As for what VP Harris thinks about all of it, she addressed that very topic with Seth Meyers back in October 2019 when she stopped by his NBC late-night talk show.

During Season 45 (September 28, 2019), Democratic presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke (Alex Moffat), Andrew Yang (Bowen Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), Cory Booker (Chris Redd), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Woody Harrelson), Kamala Harris (Rudolph) speak at CNN's Impeachment Town Hall during the "DNC Town Hall" sketch:

During Season 45 (November 23, 2019), Presidential candidates Andrew Yang (Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Jost), Cory Booker (Redd), Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon), Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch), Tom Steyer (Will Ferrell), Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), Tulsi Gabbard (Cecily Strong) Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Joe Biden (Harrelson) and Kamala Harris (Rudolph) speak at MSNBC's "2020 Democratic Debate" (also the name of the sketch):

During Season 45 (December 21, 2019), 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren (McKinnon), Andrew Yang (Yang), Pete Buttigieg (Jost), Amy Klobuchar (Dratch), Bernie Sanders (David), Joe Biden (Jason Sudeikis) and Michael Bloomberg (Armisen) face off in a debate. Though we get an appearance from Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump, it's Rudolph who steals the show one more time: "Look, when [Trump] gets to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he's going to wish he'd never heard my name. It's pronounced 'Kamala.' It rhymes with 'Pamela.' It ain't Camilla Cabello, it's just Kamala."

During Season 46 (October 3, 2020), Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey).

Here's a look at the intro video for Carrey's Joe Biden and Rudolph's Harris ahead of their SNL appearance on October 3, 2020 (with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion). Following that, we have an intro for Rudolph heading into the October 10, 2020, SNL show (with host Bill Burr and musical guest Morgan Wallen).

From SNL Season 46 (with Jack Harlow as host), Rudolph's VP Harris husband Doug Emhoff (Martin Short) host Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Joe Biden (Moffat) for a friendly Passover dinner. During that same season (with Bill Burr as host), Susan Page (McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Harris (Rudolph) and VP Mike Pence (Bennett):

