SNL Writer Rosebud Baker Departing Ahead of Season 51 After 4 Seasons

Comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Rosebud Baker confirmed that she is departing SNL ahead of the Season 51 premiere on October 4th.

As we await official word from NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels regarding who's staying, who's going, and who's joining SNL before it returns for Season 51 on October 4th, unfortunately, the writing team is facing another departure. Earlier today, writer and comedian Rosebud Baker confirmed with LateNighter that she is departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series after four seasons.

Joining the SNL writers' room in the middle of the 47th season in 2022, Baker would join the "Weekend Update" writing team heading into Season 50. The news comes shortly after comedian and writer Celeste Yim confirmed that they were departing after five seasons. Earlier this month, there were reports that SNL Season 51 would see a "significant shake-up," with Michaels noting that the upcoming season comes with the pressure to reinvent.

Here's a look back at Yim's post, followed by the entire text of their message announcing their departure:

"After five seasons, I'm leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true BUT it was also grueling and I slept in my office every week BUT my friends helped me with everything BUT I got yelled at by random famous men BUT some famous girls too BUT I loved it and I laughed every day and it's where I grew up.

I hate when other people say this but it's true that I was the first ever out trans person to be a writer for SNL. I always felt honored to be working within the long tradition of queer writing at the show. Many don't know this but Chevy is non-binary! I feel so powerless to protect trans people in the world but writing connects us and makes us permanent, so it's what I will continue to do.

Thank you to my family and friends who love me still even though I did not see them very much. And thank you all for your support. For writing to me and for wearing my sketches as Halloween costumes. As a kid, I was addicted to SNL and to SNL writers… I try to imagine my younger self learning about me. I would be amazed. But then I'd be like… Wait, why are you dressed like that…

Thank you very very much to every SNL assistant and production crew member who ever made any part of anything I ever wrote. Thank you Bowen for changing my life and for making me feel normal. And thank you most to all the other writers, my friends who sat with me for so many hours: Aidy, Bowen again, Alison, Sarah, Anna, Sudi, Fran, Kent, Jasmine, Emma, Kate, Cecily, Heidi, Ego, Andrew, Gary, Will, Alex, Martin, Ben, John, Jake, Deetch, Dan, Asha, Auguste, Ceara, and Jimmy!"

