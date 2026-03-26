Posted in: Blizzard, Books, Diablo IV, Pop Culture | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo, Diablo IV: The Lost Horadrim, Random House Worlds

New Diablo IV Novel "The Lost Horadrim" Serves as Expansion Prequel

Diablo IV: The Lost Horadrim is the latest novel to be announced based on the game, serving as a prequel to the Lord of Hatred expansion

Article Summary Diablo IV: The Lost Horadrim is an official prequel novel to the Lord of Hatred expansion.

Follow Lorath and Captain Adreona as they seek a lost mage expedition on the Skovos Isles.

The story explores Amazon warriors, undead threats, and mounting political conflict.

Written by acclaimed author Matthew J. Kirby, known for Diablo and Assassin's Creed novels.

Random House Worlds has revealed that a new novel based on Diablo IV is coming out in a few weeks, as The Lost Horadrim will set the stage for the content to come. Written by Matthew J. Kirby, this novel will chronicle the events that take place before the next expansion for the video game, Lord of Hatred, which will be out in late April. We have more info about the story for you here, as the novel will be released on April 21, 2026.

Set the Stage For the Horrors To Come in Diablo IV with The Lost Horadrim

In this dark fantasy adventure, journey to the Skovos Isles and uncover their mysteries: a lost expedition of mages, a dangerous monster, and a boiling political conflict—the official prequel to Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred.

An ancient brotherhood of mages and wizards sworn to defend humanity against evil is on the brink of destruction. Their last good chance at survival is to journey to the far-off Skovos Isles and uncover the fate of a long-lost expedition sent to unlock a vault hidden deep within its lands. But what awaits them is more than they bargained for. The Amazon warriors who call Skovos home face two dangerous threats: the rumblings of a disquieted public and an undead creature attacking them from all sides. The leader of the mages, Lorath, and Captain Adreona of the Amazons must band together in an unlikely alliance to unlock these mysteries… or else the mortal realm may be in terrible danger.

About The Author

Matthew J. Kirby is the critically acclaimed and award-winning author of many novels, including The Clockwork Three, Icefall, The Lost Kingdom, A Taste for Monsters, and Star Splitter. He has written for the Assassin's Creed game franchise, including the Last Descendants series and Geirmund's Saga, and he is the author of Book of Lorath and Book of Prava, set in the Diablo game universe. His work has received numerous honors, including the Edgar Award for Best Juvenile Mystery and the PEN Center USA award for Children's Literature, among others. He and his family live in Idaho.

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