Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, megacon, scott snyder

Why Greg Capullo Won't be Drawing Absolute Batman But Will Do Covers

Why Greg Capullo won't be drawing Absolute Batman but will do covers... if Eddy Choi and Scott Snyder can work it out

Article Summary Greg Capullo reveals why he won't draw interiors for Absolute Batman, citing personal and team changes.

Capullo will still contribute to Absolute Batman by creating covers, keeping ties to the series alive.

The artist wants to spend more time with family and pursue other creative projects after decades in comics.

Capullo is also focusing on The Creech, Marvel cover work, and a new art book spotlighting his past work.

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that Scott Snyder had offered Greg Capullo the chance to draw Absolute Batman. Well, at MegaCon Orlando 2026, they started openly teasing the possibility of one more major run together. During the Scott Snyder & Greg Capullo Batman Panel, joined by writer Frank Tieri, the duo reflected on their long collaboration, which began with the groundbreaking New 52 Batman series in 2011, including the creation of the Court of Owls, coming to Absolute Batman soon. Scott Snyder got emotional when describing their bond: "Greg and I, we're family. We go back 15 years… that's why I would always torture you. Later in the panel, both creators emphasised that their professional relationship has always felt deeper than a typical work partnership. "This is like family," they agreed, with Tieri nodding along and calling the trio a tight-knit group. But later they were asked, "You took to X a few weeks ago, saying that Scott has an open invitation. You just introduced the Absolute Court of Owls. I'm sure we all want to see you on an arc of Absolute Batman, considering, you know, you guys co-created the original version of the Court of Owls. Can we have it, please?"

Greg replied, "I'm kind of feeling like I'm going to be done doing interiors, right? And I have reasons for that. I can give them to you. So, I actually told Scott no, but I recently lost my art team, my longtime art team. One guy I want to discuss is Jonathan Glapion, my friend, who has gone on to become an artist in his own right. I'm very proud of him. He's working on McFarlane; he's got his own thing going. And Tim Townsend did a great job doing the stuff I did at Marvel recently. I love Tim, but it's not the right fit necessarily for my pencils. It's too hard to build a new team at this point. So that's one of the things that's bothered me. And then the new guard has arrived, right? There are a lot of great new artists, and you guys don't need me anymore. The other thing, you look at the clock, and I don't want to bring it all down here, but I'm going to be 64 this month. I've seen a lot of people die earlier. They didn't even get to 50. I really love my wife, and I've spent so much time just sitting at that table working. I want to spend a lot more time with my wife, you know? She was my first crush at age eight, which is the same year I figured I wanted to grow up and draw comics. So all these years later, I end up marrying her. She means more to me than anything else in this world, and I want to spend more time with her. You guys, by supporting me, have enabled me to be able to have time with her now and not work as hard, and… hey, what's Portugal like? So that's all, thanks to you, that I could even contemplate stepping back a little bit. So, maybe something will grab me. She goes, have enough time away, you'll miss it and maybe she's right. Maybe maybe. And then there's all my neglected guitars, you know. Right now, I'm doing some cover work, right? Sandra Hope just inked a Spider-Man/Superman cover I turned in, and she did a great job."

"Marvel's got me doing other covers. Eddie Choi's back at DC, just asked me to do some alternate covers. The only one who hasn't asked me to do an Absolute cover is that guy." Pointing at Scott, which led to this exchange…

Scott: "I did just two months ago"

Greg: "For an Absolute?"

Scott: "Yeah, and then you said you were like, "Yeah, I think I might." And then I talked to you about the Court of Owls"

Greg: "Yeah, but that's different. That Court Of Owls is doing the interior."

Scott: "I told Eddie you should do every cover like ever."

Greg: "He has asked me for Batman-related, but it wasn't related to you."

Frank: "I like that this is playing out here."

Scott: "I told Eddie that you should do every cover anytime you want to do everything."

Greg: "Well, you need to take that up with Eddie."

Scott: "I will, but if you only want to do one, you're only going to do one. Like, if you don't want to do more than one…"

Greg: "Oh, I'd do more than one. I don't mind still doing some covers, right?"

He got the cheers… Greg also has a lot more to say about The Creech, which Bleeding Cool readers know he has been working on for a long, long time… as well as an oversized Marvel Comics art book looking at his work for Marvel in the eighties and nineties, as well as his recent return on Wolverine and Batman/Deadpool… and good news about Eddy Choi as well, who was downsized in 2021 in editorial and has now, what, been upsized? You can catch up with the panel yourself here, filmed for Chris Covers Comics on YouTube.

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