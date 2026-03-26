Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Groudon, Memories in Motion, pokemon

Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Memories in Motion

Our Raid Guide will help you build a team of the best counters to defeat Groudon in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this April.

Article Summary Discover the best Pokémon GO counters to beat Groudon in Five-Star Raids this April.

Learn which Mega, Shadow, and standard Pokémon are most effective against Groudon.

Find out how many trainers you need and tips to maximize your raid success rate.

Get essential info on Groudon shiny odds and what its perfect IV CP values are.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Memories in Motion, continues this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2026. For the second month of Memories in Motion, Five-Star Raids will feature Regidrago, Kyogre, Groudon, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Koko with Shadow Latios in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Alakazam, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Groudon, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Groudon counters as such:

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Regigigas: Water-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Groudon with efficiency.

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Rillaboom: Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Regigigas: Water-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Chesnaught: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Groudon can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

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