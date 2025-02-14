Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More

Hitting Peacock at 8 pm ET tonight, here's our SNL50: The Homecoming Concert viewing guide - when/where to watch, who's performing, and more!

Performances by Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the event will feature guest appearances from SNL alums like Ana Gasteyer, and Andy Samberg, and many more.

Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, with Beth McCarthy-Miller directing.

Though NBC's Saturday Night Live has done an excellent job of celebrating the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series' 50th anniversary, this weekend is the big one. Ahead of the big primetime event that's set for Sunday night, SNL is set to be musically serenaded tonight when SNL50: The Homecoming Concert gets underway. With that in mind, we have your preview/viewing guide – including when, where, and how to check out the concert, the lineup of chart-topping musical guests coming together to celebrate a half-century of SNL musical and comedy performances, the legendary SNL Hall-of-Famers set to appear (along with some surprise special guests), and more. In between the intel, we've got some fun and informative clips about the concert event and what it was like for Janis Ian to be SNL's very first musical guest – here's a look!

How Do I Check Out "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert"? Actor, comedian, late-night talk show host, and SNL alum Jimmy Fallon will host SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, Feb. 14th, beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, and streaming live on Peacock from New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.

Who Is Expected to Perform During "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert"? As we're writing this, the following artists are confirmed to be taking the stage: Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, The Roots, Cher, Dave Grohl, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, and Wyclef Jean.

Will Any Guest Stars Appear During "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert"? Again, as of this writing and taking into consideration that the producers have been teasing some surprise guests, we have Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell on tap.

What If I Can't Attend "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" or Stream It? In addition to streaming on Peacock, the special one-night-only concert event will also play at fan screening events in select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas across California (Regal Edwards Ontario Palace), Pennsylvania (Regal UA King of Prussia), Texas (Regal Lone Star), New York (Regal Deer Park), and Florida (Regal South Beach). At a later date, free tickets for fan screenings will be made available exclusively for current Fandango FanClub, Regal Crown Club members, and IMAX subscribers.

Who Produced "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert"? SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is produced by Broadway Video and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller. Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson serve as Executive Producers. Caroline Maroney and Erin David produce the concert event, with Ken Aymong and Rob Paine as supervising producers.

