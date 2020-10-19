Snoopy, Charlie Brown & Friends Find a New Home at Apple TV+

Looks like Snoopy and Woodstock's first season mission into space turned out better for Apple TV+ than anyone expected, with the streaming service announcing on Monday that it's teaming up with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home base for all things Peanuts. That's right, Apple TV+ will now be your one-stop-shopping when it comes to new original series and specials as well as iconic specials from the past.

That means fans of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the gang can look forward to the second season of Snoopy in Space, as well as a line-up of new specials that finds the Peanuts gang honoring Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and Back to School (all produced by WildBrain's animation studio). Those projects join previously-announced The Snoopy Show, a Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain, and the award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. On the classics side, viewers can look forward to a number of beloved Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

For this holiday season, here's what you need to know to get your Peanuts "fix"- whether you're an Apple TV+ subscriber or looking for the free view:

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Begins streaming on October 19 (free from October 30 until November 1).

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving: Begins streaming on November 18 (free from November 25 until November 27).

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Begins streaming on December 4 (free from December 11 until December 13).

Snoopy in Space: Blast off with Snoopy as he fulfills his dream to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.