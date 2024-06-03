Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, preview, season 4, snowpiercer, teaser

Snowpiercer Season 4 Teaser, Images: The Final Journey Begins (VIDEO)

Here's the teaser trailer for the final season of AMC's Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean & Jennifer Connelly-starring Snowpiercer - set for July 21st.

With the fourth and final season of Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly -starring Snowpiercer set to premiere exclusively on AMC & AMC+ on Sunday, July 21 at 9 pm ET/PT, today seemed like as good of a day as any to drop the first official teaser trailer and some new preview images for the final run – and that's exactly what we have waiting for you above and below. The action-packed finale of season three left the train split – with Melanie (Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Layton (Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden. In addition, here's a look at the official overview for the season premiere, "Snakes In The Garden," giving us a better sense of how much time has passed: "Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality."

Along with Diggs, Bean, and Connelly, the series also stars Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. In addition, Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) have joined the cast for the upcoming season. Executive producers for the fourth season include Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements & Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun & Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

