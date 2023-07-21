Posted in: Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: hulu, preview, season 4, solar opposites, trailer

Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer Brings Dysfunctional Family Fun

With Season 4 kicking off this August, here's a look at the official trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites that was released earlier today.

Earlier this year, we learned that series co-creator Justin Roiland would not be returning to the Hulu series and that a search was underway to bring on a new voice actor. Five months later, we were treated to a teaser for Solar Opposites Season 4 that offered us our first look/listen to Dan Stevens (Legion, The Prince, Central Park), who took over the role of grouchy alien Korvo on the Roiland & Mike McMahan-co-created animated series. Now, with the 11-episode fourth season set to hit streaming screens on August 14th (with a Valentine's Day special on tap for next year), we're getting a chance to check out the full fam in action – courtesy of the official trailer that was released as part of Hulu's overall "Animayhem" celebration at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this year. If you're around SDCC this year, you should definitely take a look at what Hulu has going on because it's actually been looking pretty interesting based on our early previews of the set-up ahead of the first official SDCC day.

With Stevens' Korvo being joined by Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Sagan McMahan), here's a look at the official trailer for the return of Hulu's Solar Opposites – followed by a look back at the teaser that was released in June previewing Stevens' sound:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

